A soli quattro mesi dall'annuncio del loro scioglimento, gli svedesi GRAVEYARD
hanno comunicato di essere tornati insieme.
La nuova vita della band non comprenderà però il batterista Axel Sjöberg
, il cui sostituto sarà svelato nei prossimi mesi.
Living isn't always easy and playing in a band doesn't tend to make the noble art of living well any easier.
Things weren't working and in the end a change in the lineup was the only option for our return.
GRAVEYARD's journey will continue with a yet to be named new future drummer and the reasons behind this change of scenery are something that we don't want, wish or will comment on. We're gonna leave it be with Axel's own words: 'Word on the street is that there is a job opening in the drummer's section.'
We wish Axel all the best and you can follow his next move with his already set to fly new outfit BIG KIZZ. We'd also like to apologize to each and every one of you out there for putting you through these uncertain GRAVEYARD times.
With that said, we're beyond glad to announce that as of today the GRAVEYARD is officially re-opened for business. Albums will be recorded, shows will be played and all of this hopefully for a long, long time to come.