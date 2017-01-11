IL NUOVO ALBUM ‘HOODOO VOODOO’ DA OGGI IN TUTTI I NEGOZI!
NUOVO VIDEO PER “CAN’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”
Steve Hawkins ha scritto precedentemente:
Abbiamo volute fare un album con lo stesso spirit che avevamo negli anni 80, un album che puoi ascoltare in macchina alzando il volume al massimo e cantando.
Ufficialmente disponibile in tutti i negozi ‘Hoodoo Voodoo
’, il nuovo album dei Chrome Molly
! Il disco è pubblicato su earMUSIC
e per l’occasione la band ha pubblicato un video per il brano ‘Can’t Be Afraid Of The Dark
’ disponibile a questo link
.
Di seguito la tracklist dell’album:1. In The Beginning
2. Can't Be Afraid Of The Dark
3. Some Kind Of Voodoo
4. Pillars Of Creation (Albion)
5. Now That Those Days Have Gone
6. Indestructible
7. Save Me
8. Rock For You
9. Feeling Pressurised
