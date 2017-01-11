Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Chrome Molly, il nuovo album 'Hoodoo Voodoo' da oggi in tutti i negozi

Immagine IL NUOVO ALBUM ‘HOODOO VOODOO’ DA OGGI IN TUTTI I NEGOZI!
NUOVO VIDEO PER “CAN’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK”
Steve Hawkins ha scritto precedentemente:

Abbiamo volute fare un album con lo stesso spirit che avevamo negli anni 80, un album che puoi ascoltare in macchina alzando il volume al massimo e cantando.
Ufficialmente disponibile in tutti i negozi ‘Hoodoo Voodoo’, il nuovo album dei Chrome Molly! Il disco è pubblicato su earMUSIC e per l’occasione la band ha pubblicato un video per il brano ‘Can’t Be Afraid Of The Dark’ disponibile a questo link.

Di seguito la tracklist dell’album:

1. In The Beginning
2. Can't Be Afraid Of The Dark
3. Some Kind Of Voodoo
4. Pillars Of Creation (Albion)
5. Now That Those Days Have Gone
6. Indestructible
7. Save Me
8. Rock For You
9. Feeling Pressurised
10. Dial 'F' For Freakshow

www.ear-music.net
www.facebook.com/earMUSICofficial - www.youtube.com/earMUSICofficial - www.twitter.com/earMUSICedel


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 27 gennaio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
