I tedeschi Kreator
hanno pubblicato il video di "Totalitarian Terror
", terzo clip tratto dall’ultimo album “Gods Of Violence
” in uscita proprio oggi via Nuclear Blast Records
.
Il video, disponibile nel player sottostante, è stato prodotto dalla compagnia Grupa13
, (Amon Amarth, Behemoth, Eluveitie
), mentre la copertina è opera del rinomato artista Jan Meininghaus
, che ha realizzato anche l’artwork per la limited edition del precedente album della band "Phantom Antichrist
".
La tracklist:01. Apocalypticon
02. World War Now
03. Satan Is Real
04. Totalitarian Terror
05. Gods Of Violence
06. Army Of Storms
07. Hail To The Hordes
08. Lion With Eagle Wings
09. Fallen Brother
10. Side By Side
11. Death Becomes My Light