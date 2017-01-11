Gli islandesi While My City Burns
(Metalcore/PostHardcore) sono orgogliosi di annunciare che oggi esce il singolo e il video ufficiale "Standing Alone
" via Wormholedeath Records/The Orchard e Vevo!
La band sta attualmente lavorando al nuovo album che uscirà per Wormholedeath
.
Mixed and Mastered : Austin Hull
Filmed and Edited by Aron Bragi Baldursson
Special thanks to Hljóðfærahúsið WHILE MY CITY BURNS
WORMHOLEDEATHhttp://www.wormholedeath.comhttp://www.facebook.com/WormHoleDeathtwitter.com/wormholedeath