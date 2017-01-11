Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

I While My City Burns presentano "Standing Alone"

Gli islandesi While My City Burns (Metalcore/PostHardcore) sono orgogliosi di annunciare che oggi esce il singolo e il video ufficiale "Standing Alone" via Wormholedeath Records/The Orchard e Vevo!
La band sta attualmente lavorando al nuovo album che uscirà per Wormholedeath.



Mixed and Mastered : Austin Hull
Filmed and Edited by Aron Bragi Baldursson
Special thanks to Hljóðfærahúsið

WHILE MY CITY BURNS


WORMHOLEDEATH
http://www.wormholedeath.com
http://www.facebook.com/WormHoleDeath
twitter.com/wormholedeath

Pubblicata il: 26 gennaio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

