Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Art Of Anarchy, i dettagli del nuovo album "The Madness"

Immagine Gli ART OF ANARCHY pubblicheranno il loro secondo album "The Madness" il prossimo 24 marzo con la seguente tracklist:

01. Echo Of A Scream
02. 1,000 Degrees
03. No Surrender
04. The Madness
05. Won’t Let You Down
06. Changed Man
07. A Light In Me
08. Somber
09. Dancing With The Devil
10. Afterburn

La band è composta da Scott Stapp (CREED), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), John Moyer (DISTURBED) e i fratelli Jon e Vince Votta.

Di seguito potete guardare il videoclip della title-track, "The Madness".





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 26 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Peanuts
Snoopy & Heart
17.99 € / Top donna (grigio, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Copertina
Ultime notizie
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
26 gennaio 2017
26 gennaio 2017
26 gennaio 2017
26 gennaio 2017
26 gennaio 2017
26 gennaio 2017
26 gennaio 2017
26 gennaio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading