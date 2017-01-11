Gli ART OF ANARCHY
pubblicheranno il loro secondo album "The Madness
" il prossimo 24 marzo con la seguente tracklist:01. Echo Of A Scream
02. 1,000 Degrees
03. No Surrender
04. The Madness
05. Won’t Let You Down
06. Changed Man
07. A Light In Me
08. Somber
09. Dancing With The Devil
10. Afterburn
La band è composta da Scott Stapp
(CREED
), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal
(ex-GUNS N’ ROSES
), John Moyer
(DISTURBED
) e i fratelli Jon e Vince Votta
.
Di seguito potete guardare il videoclip della title-track, "The Madness
".