Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Pain of Salvation, entrano in classifica con "In the Passing Light of Day"

Pain of Salvation – “In the Passing Light of Day” entra nelle classifiche!

I progster svedesi Pain of Salvation hanno recentemente pubblicato il loro ultimo capolavoro “In the Passing Light of Day” su InsideOutMusic. L’album è entrato nelle classifiche di tutto il mondo battendo ogni record della storia dei Pain of Salvation, come riportato qui di seguito:

Germany: # 28
France: # 70
The Netherlands: # 86
Italy: # 56
Switzerland: # 28
Belgium (Flemish charts): # 82
Belgium (Wallonian charts): # 79
Sweden (Physical album charts): # 42
Sweden (Hardrock album charts): # 20
USA (Billboard Heatseekers Chart): # 9

Congratulazioni!


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 25 gennaio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Coca Cola
Can
7.99 € / Set di bicchieri (Set di 3, 0,35 l)
Copertina
Trouble
Psalm 9
14.99 € / CD (Ristampa)
Copertina
Looney Tunes
Tweety - 80's Style
17.99 € / Top donna (grigio, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Ultime notizie
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading