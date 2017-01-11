Pain of Salvation – “In the Passing Light of Day” entra nelle classifiche!
I progster svedesi Pain of Salvation
hanno recentemente pubblicato il loro ultimo capolavoro “In the Passing Light of Day
” su InsideOutMusic
. L’album è entrato nelle classifiche di tutto il mondo battendo ogni record della storia dei Pain of Salvation, come riportato qui di seguito:Germany: # 28
France: # 70
The Netherlands: # 86
Italy: # 56
Switzerland: # 28
Belgium (Flemish charts): # 82
Belgium (Wallonian charts): # 79
Sweden (Physical album charts): # 42
Sweden (Hardrock album charts): # 20
USA (Billboard Heatseekers Chart): # 9
Congratulazioni!