Gli statunitensi Allegaeon
hanno rilasciato il video ufficiale del brano "Of mind and matrix"
tratto dal loro quarto full length "Proponent for Sentience"
edito da Metal Blade Records
nel settembre scorso e che potete vedere nel player qui sotto:
Di seguito tracklisting ed artwork dell'album:
01. Proponent for Sentience I - The Conception
02. All Hail Science
03. From Nothing
04. Gray Matter Mechanics - Apassionata Ex Machinea
05. Of Mind and Matrix
06. Proponent for Sentience II - The Algorithm
07. Demons of an Intricate Design
08. Terrathaw and the Quake
09. Cognitive Computations
10. The Arbiters
11. Proponent for Sentience III - The Extermination
12. Subdivisions (cover Rush)Allegaeon
line-up.Riley McShane - Voce
Greg Burgess - Chitarra
Michael Stancel - Chitarra
Corey Archuleta - Basso
Brandon Park – Batteria