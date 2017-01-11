Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Ayreon, svelata la tracklist completa del nuovo album

La Mascot Label Group ha rivelato la tracklist completa del nuovo album degli Ayreon, intitolato “The Source“.
Ma non è tutto: sembra infatti che giovedì 26 ci sarà un altro annuncio!
La tracklist:

CD1
Chronicle 1: The 'Frame
1. The Day That The World Breaks Down
2. Sea Of Machines
3. Everybody Dies
Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten
4. Star Of Sirrah
5. All That Was
6. Run! Apocalypse! Run!
7. Condemned To Live

CD2
Chronicle 3: The Transmigration
8. Aquatic Race
9. The Dream Dissolves
10. Deathcry Of A Race
11. Into The Ocean
Chronicle 4: The Rebirth
12. Bay Of Dreams
13. Planet Y Is Alive!
14. The Source Will Flow
15. Journey To Forever
16. The Human Compulsion
17. March Of The Machines

DVD
Videoclips: Everybody Dies, Star Of Sirrah, Run! Apocalypse! Run! and The Day That The World Breaks Down
Interviews
Behind The Scenes
5.1 Audio Mix

Di seguito il retro di copertina del doppio CD/DVD



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 24 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
