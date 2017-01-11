La Mascot Label Group
ha rivelato la tracklist completa del nuovo album degli Ayreon
, intitolato “The Source
“.
Ma non è tutto: sembra infatti che giovedì 26
ci sarà un altro annuncio!
La tracklist: CD1Chronicle 1: The 'Frame
1. The Day That The World Breaks Down
2. Sea Of Machines
3. Everybody Dies
Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten
4. Star Of Sirrah
5. All That Was
6. Run! Apocalypse! Run!
7. Condemned To LiveCD2Chronicle 3: The Transmigration
8. Aquatic Race
9. The Dream Dissolves
10. Deathcry Of A Race
11. Into The Ocean
Chronicle 4: The Rebirth
12. Bay Of Dreams
13. Planet Y Is Alive!
14. The Source Will Flow
15. Journey To Forever
16. The Human Compulsion
17. March Of The MachinesDVD
Videoclips: Everybody Dies, Star Of Sirrah, Run! Apocalypse! Run! and The Day That The World Breaks Down
Interviews
Behind The Scenes
5.1 Audio Mix
Di seguito il retro di copertina del doppio CD/DVD