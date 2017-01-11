Il nuovo album dei LOCK UP
si intitolerà "Demonization
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 marzo su etichetta Listenable Records
.
Il disco è stato registrato presso i Parlour Recording Studios
con il produttore Russ Russell
.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist dell'opera e lo streaming del brano "Desolation Architect
":01. Blood And Emptiness
02. The Decay Within The Abyss
03. Locust
04. Demonization
05. Demons Raging
06. Desolation Architect
07. Instruments Of Armageddon
08. Sunk
09. The Plague That Stalks The Darkness
10. Foul From The Pure
11. Mind Fight
12. Void
13. Secret Parallel World
14. We Challenge Death
La band è così composta:Kevin Sharp (BRUTAL TRUTH, PRIMATE, VENOMOUS CONCEPT)
Anton Reisenegger (PENTAGRAM, CRIMINAL)
Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH, BRUJERIA, VENOMOUS CONCEPT)
Nick Barker (CRADLE OF FILTH, DIMMU BORGIR)