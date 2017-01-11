Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Lock Up, i dettagli del nuovo album "Demonization"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei LOCK UP si intitolerà "Demonization" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 marzo su etichetta Listenable Records.

Il disco è stato registrato presso i Parlour Recording Studios con il produttore Russ Russell.

Di seguito trovate la tracklist dell'opera e lo streaming del brano "Desolation Architect":

01. Blood And Emptiness
02. The Decay Within The Abyss
03. Locust
04. Demonization
05. Demons Raging
06. Desolation Architect
07. Instruments Of Armageddon
08. Sunk
09. The Plague That Stalks The Darkness
10. Foul From The Pure
11. Mind Fight
12. Void
13. Secret Parallel World
14. We Challenge Death





La band è così composta:

Kevin Sharp (BRUTAL TRUTH, PRIMATE, VENOMOUS CONCEPT)
Anton Reisenegger (PENTAGRAM, CRIMINAL)
Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH, BRUJERIA, VENOMOUS CONCEPT)
Nick Barker (CRADLE OF FILTH, DIMMU BORGIR)


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 24 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Led Zeppelin
Celebration day
21.99 € / 2-CD & DVD
Copertina
Copertina
Leons Massacre
Turning Point
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Sentenced
The cold white light
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Ultime notizie
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
25 gennaio 2017
24 gennaio 2017
24 gennaio 2017
24 gennaio 2017
24 gennaio 2017
24 gennaio 2017
24 gennaio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading