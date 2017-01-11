Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Samael, firmano per l'etichetta Napalm Records

I SAMAEL hanno firmato un nuovo contratto discografico con l'etichetta Napalm Records, che ne pubblicherà il nuovo album nel corso del 2017.
We're thrilled to announce that we've tightened the knot with Napalm Records for the release of our new album! We're looking forward to this exciting alliance for what will undoubtedly be the most important record in the SAMAEL history!

We've been around long enough to appreciate the importance of collaboration when it comes to turn projects into reality. We still have many great things to achieve and our partnership with Napalm Records will most certainly help us in doing so.

2017 is the year! With a dynamic and enthusiastic team behind us and with the help of our dedicated fans we're more than ready to unleashed new music upon the world... More to follow soon!



Pubblicata il: 24 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
Loading