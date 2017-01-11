Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete guardare il lyric video di "Blood Soaked Domain
", una nuova canzone dei SINISTER
contenuta nel loro prossimo album "Syncretism
".
Il disco, prodotto da Jörg Uken
presso i Soundlodge Studio
, sarà pubblicato il 24 febbraio su etichetta Massacre Records
con la seguente tracklist:1. Neurophobic
2. Convulsion of Christ
3. Blood Soaked Domain
4. Dominance by Acquisition
5. Syncretism
6. Black Slithering Mass
7. Rite of the Blood Eagle
8. The Canonical Rights
9. Confession Before Slaughter