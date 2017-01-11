Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Sinister, il lyric video di "Blood Soaked Domain"

Immagine Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete guardare il lyric video di "Blood Soaked Domain", una nuova canzone dei SINISTER contenuta nel loro prossimo album "Syncretism".

Il disco, prodotto da Jörg Uken presso i Soundlodge Studio, sarà pubblicato il 24 febbraio su etichetta Massacre Records con la seguente tracklist:

1. Neurophobic
2. Convulsion of Christ
3. Blood Soaked Domain
4. Dominance by Acquisition
5. Syncretism
6. Black Slithering Mass
7. Rite of the Blood Eagle
8. The Canonical Rights
9. Confession Before Slaughter





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 24 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
