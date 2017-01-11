I TRIVIUM
hanno ufficializzato l'uscita dalla band del batterista Paul Wandtke
e annunciato il nuovo touring drummer del gruppo, Alex Bent
(DRAGONLORD
, ex-BATTLECROSS
, ex-DECREPIT BIRTH
, ex-TESTAMENT
).
Bent seguirà la band nel prossimo tour europeo.
La band ha inoltre confermato di essere ufficialmente composta da tre membri (Matt Heafy
, Paolo Gregoletto
e Corey Beaulieu
) e che gli ultimi tre batteristi Nick Augusto
, Mat Madiro
e Paul Wandtke
erano dei semplici turnisti, così come l'ultimo arrivato Bent.