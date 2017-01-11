Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Trivium, ecco il batterista del prossimo tour europeo

I TRIVIUM hanno ufficializzato l'uscita dalla band del batterista Paul Wandtke e annunciato il nuovo touring drummer del gruppo, Alex Bent (DRAGONLORD, ex-BATTLECROSS, ex-DECREPIT BIRTH, ex-TESTAMENT).

Bent seguirà la band nel prossimo tour europeo.

La band ha inoltre confermato di essere ufficialmente composta da tre membri (Matt Heafy, Paolo Gregoletto e Corey Beaulieu) e che gli ultimi tre batteristi Nick Augusto, Mat Madiro e Paul Wandtke erano dei semplici turnisti, così come l'ultimo arrivato Bent.





Pubblicata il: 24 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
