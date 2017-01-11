Il nuovo album dei DEEZ NUTS
si intitolerà "Binge & Purgatory
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 7 aprile su etichetta Century Media Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band e da Andrew Neufeld
e Shane Frisby
, mentre mixing e mastering sono stati curati da Pete Rutcho
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:1. Binge
2. Purgatory
3. Antidote
4. Commas & Zeros
5. Break Out
6. Discord
7. Lessons Learned
8. Carried By Six
9. Cakewalk
10. For What It’s Worth
11. Hedonistic Wasteland
12. Remedy
13. Do Not As I Do