Deez Nuts, i dettagli del nuovo album "Binge & Purgatory"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei DEEZ NUTS si intitolerà "Binge & Purgatory" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 7 aprile su etichetta Century Media Records.

Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band e da Andrew Neufeld e Shane Frisby, mentre mixing e mastering sono stati curati da Pete Rutcho.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

1. Binge
2. Purgatory
3. Antidote
4. Commas & Zeros
5. Break Out
6. Discord
7. Lessons Learned
8. Carried By Six
9. Cakewalk
10. For What It’s Worth
11. Hedonistic Wasteland
12. Remedy
13. Do Not As I Do


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 24 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
