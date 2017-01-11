A partire dal prossimo 31 marzo, la thrash metal band greca Chronosphere
pubblicherà il terzo disco della carriera "Red N' Roll
" tramite Punishment 18 Records
. Di seguito la tracklist definitiva.
Il disco è stato registrato e mixato da Kostas Spades
e Spyros Lafias
e co-mixato e masterizzato da Ivy DMC
. 01. Alu Card
02. Demonized
03. Before it’s gone
04. Picking up my pieces
05. Be the best
06. The force to put an end
07. Honest to kill
08. Wolves out of cage
09. Warriors
10. Portal to the underworld
