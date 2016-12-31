Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Fit For An Autopsy, i primi dettagli del nuovo album "The Great Collapse"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY si intitolerà "The Great Collapse" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 17 marzo su etichetta SPV.

La copertina del disco è stata realizzata da Adam Burke.

L'opera è stata prodotta dal chitarrista Will Putney.
'The Great Collapse' is a reflection on the current chaotic state of mankind's relationship with the world, and its effect both outward and inward. It's a dark and unsettling record that encapsulates a variety of approaches to aggressive music, and a definite expansion of our capabilities as a band.

It's going to be the strongest record in our catalog. The overall mood and atmosphere of this album feels fully realized and emotionally stirring.



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 20 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
