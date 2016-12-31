Il nuovo album dei FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
si intitolerà "The Great Collapse
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 17 marzo su etichetta SPV
.
La copertina del disco è stata realizzata da Adam Burke
.
L'opera è stata prodotta dal chitarrista Will Putney
.
'The Great Collapse' is a reflection on the current chaotic state of mankind's relationship with the world, and its effect both outward and inward. It's a dark and unsettling record that encapsulates a variety of approaches to aggressive music, and a definite expansion of our capabilities as a band.
It's going to be the strongest record in our catalog. The overall mood and atmosphere of this album feels fully realized and emotionally stirring.