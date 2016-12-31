Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Stonewall Noise Orchestra, online il video di “Superior#1”

I rockers svedesi Stonewall Noise Orchestra hanno pubblicato il video di “Superior #1”. Il brano, che potete ascoltare nel player sottostante, fa parte dell’ultimo album della band “The Machine, The Devil & The Dope” uscito lo scorso anno via SPV Records.
Di seguito il video e la copertina, realizzata da Per Wiberg, (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Arch Enemy).



Tracklist:
“The Fever”
“Welcome Home”
“Into The Fire”
“Don't Blame The Demons”
“Superior #1”
“Stone Crazy”
“I, The Servant”
“On A Program”
“The Machine, The Devil & The Dope”


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 20 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
