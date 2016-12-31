I rockers svedesi Stonewall Noise Orchestra
hanno pubblicato il video di “Superior #1
”. Il brano, che potete ascoltare nel player sottostante, fa parte dell’ultimo album della band “The Machine, The Devil & The Dope
” uscito lo scorso anno via SPV Records
.
Di seguito il video e la copertina, realizzata da Per Wiberg
, (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Arch Enemy
).
Tracklist:“The Fever”
“Welcome Home”
“Into The Fire”
“Don't Blame The Demons”
“Superior #1”
“Stone Crazy”
“I, The Servant”
“On A Program”
“The Machine, The Devil & The Dope”