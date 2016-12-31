Il prossimo 4 febbraio, nella natia Birmingham, ifiniranno la loro gloriosa carriera con l'ultimo concerto dal vivo. Come succosa anteprima, il 2 febbraio, sarà pubblicato un doppio "best of" dal titolo “”; la cosa curiosa è che questo lavoro è composto dai 31 brani preferiti dagli stessi componenti della band e sarà disponibile in doppio CD, in digitale e in quadruplo vinile. Questa la tracklist:Disc One1. Paranoid2. Never Say Die3. Iron Man4. Black Sabbath5. Children of the Grave6. Fairies Wear Boots7. Changes8. Rat Salad9. Sweet Leaf10. War Pigs11. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath12. Hole in the Sky13. Symptom of the Universe14. Spiral Architect15. Rock ‘N’ Roll DoctorDisc Two1. Dirty Women2. Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me3. A Hard Road4. Lord of This World5. Into the Void6. Behind the Wall of Sleep7. Snowblind8. Tomorrow’s Dream9. The Wizard10. N.I.B.11. Electric Funeral12. Embryo13. Killing Yourself to Live14. Am I Going Insane15. Wicked World16. It’s Alright