Black Sabbath, esce il doppio "The ultimate collection".

Il prossimo 4 febbraio, nella natia Birmingham, i Black Sabbath finiranno la loro gloriosa carriera con l'ultimo concerto dal vivo. Come succosa anteprima, il 2 febbraio, sarà pubblicato un doppio "best of" dal titolo “The ultimate collection”; la cosa curiosa è che questo lavoro è composto dai 31 brani preferiti dagli stessi componenti della band e sarà disponibile in doppio CD, in digitale e in quadruplo vinile. Questa la tracklist:


Disc One

1. Paranoid
2. Never Say Die
3. Iron Man
4. Black Sabbath
5. Children of the Grave
6. Fairies Wear Boots
7. Changes
8. Rat Salad
9. Sweet Leaf
10. War Pigs
11. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
12. Hole in the Sky
13. Symptom of the Universe
14. Spiral Architect
15. Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor

Disc Two

1. Dirty Women
2. Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me
3. A Hard Road
4. Lord of This World
5. Into the Void
6. Behind the Wall of Sleep
7. Snowblind
8. Tomorrow’s Dream
9. The Wizard
10. N.I.B.
11. Electric Funeral
12. Embryo
13. Killing Yourself to Live
14. Am I Going Insane
15. Wicked World
16. It’s Alright


Pubblicata il: 20 gennaio 2017
Fonte: Rockol

Notizia segnalata da
Marco "Metalfreak" Pezza
