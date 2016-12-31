Gli AYREON
hanno finalmente svelato titolo e copertina del loro prossimo album: il disco si intitolerà "The Source
" e la cover, visibile qui a sinistra, è stata realizzata daYann Souetre
.
Arjen Anthony Lucassen ha scritto precedentemente:
The cover was made by the amazing Yann Souetre, he created all the artwork for the new album. Yann’s art inspired me enormously in the creative process of writing this album. The cool motion effects in the image below were done by David Letelier. Hope you like it as much as I do!
Ecco tutti gli ospiti dell'opera:James Labrie (Dream Theater) as "The Historian"
Tommy Rogers (Between the Buried and Me) as "The Chemist"
Simone Simons (Epica) as "The Counselor"
Michael Mills (Toehider) as "TH-I"
Floor Jansen (Nightwish) as "The Biologist"
Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian) as "The Astronomer"
Tobias Sammet (Avantasia/Edguy) as "The Captain"
Michael Eriksen (Circus Maximus) as "The Diplomat"
Nils K. Rue (Pagan's Mind) as "The Prophet"
Zaher Zorgati (Myrath) as "The Preacher"
Tommy Karevik (Seventh Wonder/Kamelot) as "The Opposition Leader"
Russell Allen (Symphony X) as "The President"
Paul Gilbert (Racer X)
Guthrie Govan (Asia)
Mark Kelly (Marillion)
Marcel Coenen (Sun Caged)