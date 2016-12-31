Gli inglesi SIKTH
hanno iniziato le registrazioni del loro nuovo album in studio, ancora senza un titolo definitivo.
Il disco, successore dell'EP "Opacities
" dello scorso anno, è previsto per il prossimo mese di maggio e sarà anticipato dal singolo "No Wishbones
", il 10 febbraio.
Mikee Goodman ha scritto precedentemente:
We've started recording and it is sounding really vibey so far. This album should be a lot more aggressive than our 'Opacities' EP on the whole. A lot of slamming grooves there, also lots of intricacy and dynamics as always.