Sikth, al lavoro su un nuovo album

Gli inglesi SIKTH hanno iniziato le registrazioni del loro nuovo album in studio, ancora senza un titolo definitivo.

Il disco, successore dell'EP "Opacities" dello scorso anno, è previsto per il prossimo mese di maggio e sarà anticipato dal singolo "No Wishbones", il 10 febbraio.
Mikee Goodman ha scritto precedentemente:

We've started recording and it is sounding really vibey so far. This album should be a lot more aggressive than our 'Opacities' EP on the whole. A lot of slamming grooves there, also lots of intricacy and dynamics as always.



Pubblicata il: 19 gennaio 2017
Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
