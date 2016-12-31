Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Walls Of Jericho, il videoclip di "Forever Militant"

Ecco a voi il nuovo videoclip dei WALLS OF JERICHO, realizzato per la canzone "Forever Militant".
We shot this over the summer of 2016 at With Full Force festival as a headliner of the main stage.
The band really wanted to show the world what our live shows are live no matter what stage we play big or small.
Getting ready to support SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in 2017 brings us back to Europe in a large club setting and we can't be more excited to see everyone up close and more personal.
'Forever Militant' is a standout track on our new album, so be ready to see us play this song every night on the 'Persistence Tour'.
Il brano è tratto dall'album "No One Can Save You From Yourself", pubblicato lo scorso marzo su etichetta Napalm Records.





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 18 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Tiamat
Wildhoney
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Wintersun
Time I
17.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Copertina
Urban Classics
Polarfleece Scarf
9.99 € / Sciarpa/Foulard (grigio, 100% poliestere)
Ultime notizie
17 gennaio 2017
11 gennaio 2017
31 dicembre 2016
18 gennaio 2017
18 gennaio 2017
18 gennaio 2017
18 gennaio 2017
18 gennaio 2017
18 gennaio 2017
18 gennaio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading