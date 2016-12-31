Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Wintersun, ecco la tracklist del nuovo album


Jari Mäenpää, leader dei Wintersun, ha mantenuto le promesse fatte ed ha rilasciato la tracklist del loro prossimo album , "The forest seasons" che verrà pubblicato via Nuclear Blast:

1. Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring) 14:40
Part I The Dark Slumber
Part II The Awakening
2. The Forest That Weeps (Summer) 12:18
3. Eternal Darkness (Autumn) 14:08
Part I Haunting Darkness
Part II The Call of the Dark Dream
Part III Beyond the Infinite Universe
Part IV Death
4. Loneliness (Winter) 12:54

Total running time: 53:20

Jari ha anche dichiarato che, come desumibile dal titolo, la nuova release si ispira al celeberrimo "Le quattro stagioni" di A.Vivaldi anche se -ma non crediamo servisse dirlo- non avrà nulla a che vedere con la musica classica. Il frontman ha inoltre specificato che il disco sarà di tono più oscuro rispetto ai precendi lavori della band.

Pubblicata il: 18 gennaio 2017
Alessandro Zaina
