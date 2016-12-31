Jari Mäenpää
, leader dei Wintersun
, ha mantenuto le promesse fatte ed ha rilasciato la tracklist del loro prossimo album , "The forest seasons"
che verrà pubblicato via Nuclear Blast
:1. Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring) 14:40
Part I The Dark Slumber
Part II The Awakening
2. The Forest That Weeps (Summer) 12:18
3. Eternal Darkness (Autumn) 14:08
Part I Haunting Darkness
Part II The Call of the Dark Dream
Part III Beyond the Infinite Universe
Part IV Death
4. Loneliness (Winter) 12:54
Total running time: 53:20
Jari ha anche dichiarato che, come desumibile dal titolo, la nuova release si ispira al celeberrimo "Le quattro stagioni" di A.Vivaldi anche se -ma non crediamo servisse dirlo- non avrà nulla a che vedere con la musica classica. Il frontman ha inoltre specificato che il disco sarà di tono più oscuro rispetto ai precendi lavori della band.