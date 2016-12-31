NUOVO ALBUM PER I THE PICTUREBOOKS

“HOME IS A HEARTACHE” IN ARRIVO IL 10 MARZO SU ANOTHER CENTURY RECORDS

The biker-blues duo of Fynn Claus Grabke and Philipp Mirtschink create a creepy, David Lynch soundtrack vibe that will appeal to fans of Nick Cave, Tom Waits, the Gun Club and whatever Jack White is lending his guitar skills to.

We toured our first album Imaginary Horse for more than two years straight with multiple runs in Europe and America -- we traveled endless miles in small beat up tour vans on never-ending highways, and lived out of hotels, couches, and sometimes, just the back of our van. When we finally returned home, music started pouring out of us and we finished writing, recording and mixing Home is a Heartache in our garage in just a few months. To us it symbolizes this journey we're on and the music we want to spread, giving it our everything every day and every night.

Some of the song titles say it all: "On These Roads I'll Die," "Wardance," "I Need That Oooh," "Inner Demons," "I Came A Long Way For You," and "Home Is A Heartache."

sono orgogliosi di annunciare la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album “”, in arrivo il 10 marzo 2017 su. Il duo tedesco, formato da(voce e chitarra) e(batteria), è famoso per il suo heavy-blues e per performance “”; Fynn suona riff oscuri su chitarre comprate in mercatini dell’usato di tutto il mondo e Philipp picchia selvaggiamente sul suo set di percussioni, rigorosamente “”.Di seguito disponibile artwork e tracklist: