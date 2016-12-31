Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Fen, arriva il quinto album "Winter"

Gli Atmospheric Black Metallers FEN hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro quinto album, intitolato "Winter", che uscirà il prossimo 17 Marzo tramite Code666.
Prodotto da Jaime Gomez Arellano agli Orgone Studios di Londra (ULVER, ALTAR OF PLAGUES, GRAVE MIASMA, PRIMORDIAL, SOLSTAFIR) e con cover art di Grungyn sarà composto da sei brani tra il black metal ed il 70's progressive rock, shoegaze e doom metal.

I (Pathway)
II (Penance)
III (Fear)
IV (Interment)
V (Death)
VI (Sight)
Bonus (available on all the Limited formats):
The Keening Soils
Sight (Reprise)
Penumbral Whispers
Temples Beyond the Shoreline

Pubblicata il: 17 gennaio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
