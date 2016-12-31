Gli Atmospheric Black Metallers FEN
hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro quinto album, intitolato "Winter
", che uscirà il prossimo 17 Marzo
tramite Code666
.
Prodotto da Jaime Gomez Arellano
agli Orgone Studios di Londra (ULVER, ALTAR OF PLAGUES, GRAVE MIASMA, PRIMORDIAL, SOLSTAFIR) e con cover art di Grungyn
sarà composto da sei brani tra il black metal ed il 70's progressive rock, shoegaze e doom metal.I (Pathway)
II (Penance)
III (Fear)
IV (Interment)
V (Death)
VI (Sight)
Bonus (available on all the Limited formats): The Keening Soils
Sight (Reprise)
Penumbral Whispers
Temples Beyond the Shoreline