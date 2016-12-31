Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Immolation, online il terzo trailer ufficiale del nuovo album

Terzo video trailer ufficiale per i newyorkesi Immolation, presentato questa volta dal chitarrista Robert Vigna.
Atonement” uscirà il prossimo 24 febbraio via Nuclear Blast Records ed è stato registrato dal produttore Paul Orofino e mixato e masterizzato da Zack Ohren,(All Shall Perish, Suffocation).
La copertina è opera dell’artista Pär Olofsson, (Immortal, Exodus), mentre degli artwork aggiuntivi si è occupato Zbigniew Bielak, (Enslaved, Watain).
Di seguito il video e la copertina.



La tracklist:
“The Distorting Light”
“When The Jackals Come”
“Fostering The Divide”
“Rise The Heretics”
“Thrown To The Fire”
“Destructive Currents”
“Lower”
“Atonement”
“Above All”
“The Power Of Gods”
“Epiphany”

Bonus Track:
Bonus Track:

Immagine



Pubblicata il: 16 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
