Terzo video trailer ufficiale per i newyorkesi Immolation
, presentato questa volta dal chitarrista Robert Vigna
.
“Atonement
” uscirà il prossimo 24 febbraio
via Nuclear Blast Records
ed è stato registrato dal produttore Paul Orofino
e mixato e masterizzato da Zack Ohren
,(All Shall Perish, Suffocation
).
La copertina è opera dell’artista Pär Olofsson
, (Immortal, Exodus
), mentre degli artwork aggiuntivi si è occupato Zbigniew Bielak
, (Enslaved, Watain
).
Di seguito il video e la copertina.
La tracklist:“The Distorting Light”
“When The Jackals Come”
“Fostering The Divide”
“Rise The Heretics”
“Thrown To The Fire”
“Destructive Currents”
“Lower”
“Atonement”
“Above All”
“The Power Of Gods”
“Epiphany”
Bonus Track:
“Immolation
”