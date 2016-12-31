Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Night Ranger, i dettagli del nuovo album "Don't Let Up"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei NIGHT RANGER si intitolerà "Don't Let Up" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 marzo su etichetta Frontiers Music.

Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare il primo estratto "Somehow Someway".

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Somehow Someway
02. Running Out Of Time
03. Truth
04. Day And Night *
05. Don’t Let Up
06. Won’t Be Your Fool Again
07. Say What You Want
08. We Can Work It Out
09. Comfort Me
10. Jamie
11. Nothing Left Of Yesterday

* Bonus audio track on deluxe edition
* Bonus DVD: Band Interviews; "Running Out Of Time" (video); "Day And Night" (Video)





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 16 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Flower Style Colibri
39.99 € / Felpa jogging donna (grigio, 80% cotone, 20% poliestere)
Copertina
Looney Tunes
Tweety - 80's Style
17.99 € / Top donna (grigio, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Trick Or Treat
Rabbit's hill pt. 1
15.99 € / CD (Digipak)
Copertina
August Burns Red
Big Text
12.99 € / T-Shirt (grigio sport, 90% cotone, 10% poliestere)
Ultime notizie
11 gennaio 2017
31 dicembre 2016
16 gennaio 2017
16 gennaio 2017
16 gennaio 2017
16 gennaio 2017
16 gennaio 2017
16 gennaio 2017
16 gennaio 2017
16 gennaio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading