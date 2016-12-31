Il nuovo album dei NIGHT RANGER
si intitolerà "Don't Let Up
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 marzo su etichetta Frontiers Music
.
Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare il primo estratto "Somehow Someway
".
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Somehow Someway
02. Running Out Of Time
03. Truth
04. Day And Night *
05. Don’t Let Up
06. Won’t Be Your Fool Again
07. Say What You Want
08. We Can Work It Out
09. Comfort Me
10. Jamie
11. Nothing Left Of Yesterday
* Bonus audio track on deluxe edition
* Bonus DVD: Band Interviews; "Running Out Of Time" (video); "Day And Night" (Video)