Nergal ha scritto precedentemente:



'My Church Is Black' is a strong declaration. With Me & That Man, I'm telling simple stories in a simple way, not overloaded with metaphors and hidden meanings.



It's just got to be as natural, organic and stripped down as it can be.

Nergal ha scritto precedentemente:



Songs Of Love And Death is all very guitar oriented and stripped down, simple, semi-acoustic, some electric, some blues and some country and its cool.



I sing there too, use my regular voice, which is a new thing for me as well

, il progetto b-side di, leader dei, la storica black-metal band, e, presentano "", il disco dalle derive country-blues in uscita il 24 marzo 2017 perAd anticipare "" il brano "", prodotto da, masterizzato daaiin Polonia. L'artwork è a cura diCapitanati dal frontman, già noto per le sue doti da musicista, autore, personaggio televisivo - iconoclasta ed eretico -sono pronti a presentare "", il disco di debutto in uscita il 24 marzo perè il fondatore, lead singer, autore e chitarrista dei, la storica ed universalmente riconosciuta black metal band. Con dieci album di studio e venticinque anni di carriera, la band ha accumulato un seguito mondiale di fan in continua crescita, con centinaia di migliaia di album venduti in tutto il mondo, video dalle milioni di views e tour che hanno raggiunto ogni parte del globo. Nella sua nativa Polonia il frontman,, è stato più volte additato per blasfemia in seguito a varie azioni, tra cui, ironicamente, include anche il suo ruolo da coach per il programma tv. Il suo ultimo libro, "" è stato acclamato ovunque, confermando ancor più di essere una voce singolare contro il sistema all'interno del mondo metal e rock-metal, dove è decisamente adorato.Oradà il via a, il suo nuovo progetto musicale dove è affiancato dal musicista anglo-polacco. Il disco di debutto, "", vede il duo togliersi pian piano la dura corteccia metal per esplorare nuovi territori fatti di cuori ribelli e rock and roll, talvolta imbattendosi in vecchi fantasmi del passato che riportano, musicalmente, a Johnny Cash, Nick Cave, Mike Ness e Tom Waits. Una deriva country-bues per il disco di debutto di questo nuovo progetto che promette di andare lontano.Me And That Man in tour in Europa:sono: