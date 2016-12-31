ME AND THAT MAN
, il progetto b-side di Nergal
, leader dei Behemoth
, la storica black-metal band, e John Porter
, presentano "Songs Of Love And Death
", il disco dalle derive country-blues in uscita il 24 marzo 2017 per Cooking Vinyl/Edel
Ad anticipare "Songs Of Love And Death
" il brano "My Church Is Black
Nergal ha scritto precedentemente:
'My Church Is Black' is a strong declaration. With Me & That Man, I'm telling simple stories in a simple way, not overloaded with metaphors and hidden meanings.
It's just got to be as natural, organic and stripped down as it can be.
"Songs Of Love And Death
", prodotto da Adam Nergal Darski
e John Porter
, masterizzato da Jakub Mańkowski
ai Rolling Tapes Studio
in Polonia. L'artwork è a cura di Daniel P. Carter
Nergal ha scritto precedentemente:
Songs Of Love And Death is all very guitar oriented and stripped down, simple, semi-acoustic, some electric, some blues and some country and its cool.
I sing there too, use my regular voice, which is a new thing for me as well
Capitanati dal frontman Nergal
, già noto per le sue doti da musicista, autore, personaggio televisivo - iconoclasta ed eretico - Me And That Man
sono pronti a presentare "Songs Of Love And Death
", il disco di debutto in uscita il 24 marzo per Cooking Vinyl/Edel
.Nergal
è il fondatore, lead singer, autore e chitarrista dei Behemoth
, la storica ed universalmente riconosciuta black metal band. Con dieci album di studio e venticinque anni di carriera, la band ha accumulato un seguito mondiale di fan in continua crescita, con centinaia di migliaia di album venduti in tutto il mondo, video dalle milioni di views e tour che hanno raggiunto ogni parte del globo. Nella sua nativa Polonia il frontman, Nergal
, è stato più volte additato per blasfemia in seguito a varie azioni, tra cui, ironicamente, include anche il suo ruolo da coach per il programma tv The Voice
. Il suo ultimo libro, "Confessions Of A Heretic
" è stato acclamato ovunque, confermando ancor più di essere una voce singolare contro il sistema all'interno del mondo metal e rock-metal, dove è decisamente adorato.
Ora Nergal
dà il via a Me And That Man
, il suo nuovo progetto musicale dove è affiancato dal musicista anglo-polacco John Porter
. Il disco di debutto, "Songs Of Love And Death
", vede il duo togliersi pian piano la dura corteccia metal per esplorare nuovi territori fatti di cuori ribelli e rock and roll, talvolta imbattendosi in vecchi fantasmi del passato che riportano, musicalmente, a Johnny Cash, Nick Cave, Mike Ness e Tom Waits. Una deriva country-bues per il disco di debutto di questo nuovo progetto che promette di andare lontano.
Me And That Man in tour in Europa:26/03 JAZZ CAFÉ / LONDON , UK
28/03 UTRECHT / TIVOLI - CLOUD NINE, HOLLAND
29/03 PARIS / LES ETOILES, FRANCE,
30/03 ST NIKLAAS / CASINO , BELGIUM
31/03 KOLN / LUXOR, GERMANY
01/04 FRANKFURT / ZOOM , GERMANY
02/04 ZURICH / KULB KOMPLEX, SWITZERLAND
04/04 VIENNA / B72, AUSTRIA
05/04 MUNICH / BACKSTAGE HALLE, GERMANY
06/04 BERLIN / FRANNZ, GERMANYMe And That Man
sono:John Porter: guitar/vocals
Nergal: guitar/vocalswww.meandthatman.com
- www.facebook.com/meandthatman
- www.instagram.com/meandthatman