Liv Sin, i dettagli dell'album di debutto "Follow Me"

Immagine "Let Me Out", è il titolo del primo singolo dei LIV SIN, la band dell'ex-cantante dei SISTER SIN Liv "Sin" Jagrell. Il brano è stato prodotto dal bassista degli U.D.O. Fitty Wienhold e anticipa l'album di debutto solista dell'artista, "Follow Me", in uscita il prossimo 28 aprile su etichetta Despotz Records.

L'opera è stata co-prodotta da Stefan Kaufmann.
The song is about what a person is willing to do and sacrifice to take themselves out of a destructive situation, sometimes with fatal consequences. We see it every day, the desperation in the world is spreading out and gets people to behave irrationally.

It feels incredibly good to release this single and finally show what we've been working on. I've found a really good gang of new band members and we can't wait for the world to hear our songs and to come out and play live.
Ecco la tracklist del disco:

01. The Fall
02. Hypocrite
03. Let Me Out
04. Black Souls
05. Godless Utopia
06. Endless Roads
07. Killing Ourself To Live
08. I'm Your Sin
09. Emperor Of Chaos
10. Immortal Sin
11. The Beast Inside





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 13 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
