Pyogenesis, online il video di “Every Man For Himself...And God Against All”

I tedeschi Pyogenesis hanno pubblicato in rete il video di “Every Man For Himself...And God Against All”, che potete vedere nel player sottostante.
Il brano è contenuto nel nuovo album della band “A Kingdom To Disappear”, in uscita il prossimo 24 febbraio via AFM Records.



La tracklist:
“Sleep Is Good” (Intro)
“Every Man For Himself…And God Against All”
“I Have Seen My Soul”
“It’s Too Late (A Kingdom To Disappear)”
“New Helvetia”
“That’s When Everybody Gets Hurt”
“We (1848)”
“Blaze, My Northern Flame”
“Everlasting Pain”

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 13 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
