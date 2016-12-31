I The Mute Gods
hanno pubblicato il lyric video ufficiale di “We Can't Carry On”
, brano tratto dal loro nuovo album "Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth"
che uscirà il prossimo 24 Febbraio 2017
via InsideOut Music
.
Sotto potete vedere tracklist e cover del full-length:01. Saltatio Mortis
02. Animal Army
03. We Can’t Carry On
04. The Dumbing Of The Stupid
05. Early Warning
06. Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth
07. Window onto the Sun
08. Lament
09. The Singing Fish Batticaloa
10. Hallelujah (bonus track)
11. The Andromeda Strain
12. Stranger Than Fiction