I belgi SAILLE
pubblicheranno il loro quarto album "Gnosis
" a breve. La band ha infatti svelato i primi dettagli del nuovo disco, un concept album composto da nove canzoni di epic black metal.
Reinier Schenk ha scritto precedentemente:
Our previous CD Eldritch was a good album, but we felt it had to be darker, we had to bring Saille to another level. The logo has been modified as a statement; the 'curls' were removed, both in style and music. The listener can expect a more defined Saille, with an own identity. The tracks are more compact and powerful, meanwhile referring to the feel of our 2nd CD Ritu, but more intense and extreme this time.
L'opera vede la band per la prima volta come un quintetto dopo l'abbandono di Dries Gaerdelen
.
Kevin De Leener ha scritto precedentemente:
The orchestral part will remain an important part of Saille, but there will be no keyboard player on stage anymore.
Well, it is definitely faster, which I think is awesome, and finally I am very satisfied with the natural sound of the drums on this record.
Dennie Grondelaers ha scritto precedentemente:
With 'Gnosis' (Greek for 'knowledge') we venture into the world of the Promethean ideal and its Luciferian counterpart. This album explores a multitude of historical, mythological and fictional sources that tell us about the strife for knowledge and its (potentially devastating) consequences.
We also visit several creation myths and scratch the surface of Aleister Crowley's Thelema. The concept was born during research into Russian composer Alexander Scriabin and his works. His 'Prometheus: The Poem of Fire' didn't serve as a direct source for the lyrics, but it lit the fire that made us venture into above topics.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Benei ha'Elohim
02. Pandaemonium Gathers
03. Blôt
04. Genesis 11:1-9
05. Before the Crawling Chaos
06. Prometheus
07. Thou, My Maker
08. Magnum Opus
09. 1904 Era Vulgaris