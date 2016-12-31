La thrash metal/crossover band giapponese Beyond Description
è pronta ad uscire sul mercato con il nuovo full-length intitolato "The Robotized World"
.
Di seguito la copertina ad opera di Ed Repka
, artista famoso per aver lavorato con band del calibro di Atheist, Death, Megadeth, Nuclear Assault, Vio-lence, NOFX, Municipal Waste, Evildead e molti altri.
L'uscita avverrà via Punishment 18 Records
L'uscita avverrà via Punishment 18 Records. A brevissimo nuovi dettagli!
