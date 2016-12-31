Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Beyond Description, l’artwork di The Robotized World 

La thrash metal/crossover band giapponese Beyond Description è pronta ad uscire sul mercato con il nuovo full-length intitolato "The Robotized World".

Di seguito la copertina ad opera di Ed Repka, artista famoso per aver lavorato con band del calibro di Atheist, Death, Megadeth, Nuclear Assault, Vio-lence, NOFX, Municipal Waste, Evildead e molti altri.

L'uscita avverrà via Punishment 18 Records. A brevissimo nuovi dettagli!

Immagine


Beyond Description

Punishment 18 Records
www.punishment18records.com
www.facebook.com/punishment18records

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 12 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
