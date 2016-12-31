Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Iron Reagan, guarda il video di “Bleed The Fifth”

Gli Iron Reagan hanno recentemente pubblicato in rete il video di “Bleed The Fifth”, brano contenuto nell'ultimo album "Crossover Ministry” che uscirà il prossimo 3 febbraio via Relapse Record.
L’album è stato registrato dal chitarrista Phil “Landphil” Hall, (Cannabis Corpse, Municipal Waste), e mixato dal musicista e produttore americano Kurt Ballou.
Di seguito il video e la copertina.



La tracklist:

“A Dying World”
“You Never Learn”
“Grim Business”
“Dead With My Friends”
“No Sell”
“Condition Evolution”
“Fuck The Neighbors”
“Power Of The Skull”
“Crossover Ministry”
“More War”
“Blatant Violence”
“Parents Of Tomorrow”
“Bleed The Fifth”
“Megachurch”
“Shame Spiral”
“Dogsnotgods”
“Eat Or Be Eaten”
“Twist Your Fate”

Pubblicata il: 12 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
