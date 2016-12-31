I Darkest Hour
hanno messo in rete il secondo video (di cinque previsti in totale) relativo alla lavorazione del loro nuovo album “Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora”
che sarà pubblicato sotto Southern Lord Recordings
il 10 marzo 2017
I dettagli del full length qui di seguito:01. Knife In The Safe Room
02. This Is The Truth
03. Timeless Numbers
04. None Of This Is The Truth
05. The Flesh & The Flowers Of Death
06. Those Who Survived
07. Another Headless Ruler Of The Used
08. Widowed
09. Enter Oblivion
10. The Last Of The Monuments
11. In The Name Of Us All
12. Beneath It Sleeps