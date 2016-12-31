Per la prima volta dal vivo, in occasione del live a Seoul dell'11 gennaio, i Metallica
hanno eseguito “Now That We’re Dead”
e “Halo On Fire”
entrambi tratti dalla loro ultima release “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”
.
Di seguito due video amatoriali delle canzoni in sede live:
Ecco la setlist completa del concerto asiatico01. Hardwired
02. Atlas, Rise!
03. Sad But True
04. Wherever I May Roam
05. The Unforgiven
06. Now That We’re Dead (live debut)
07. Moth Into Flame
08. Harvester Of Sorrow
09. Halo On Fire (live debut)
10. The Four Horsemen
11. One
12. Master Of Puppets
13. For Whom The Bell Tolls
14. Fade To Black
15. Seek & Destroy
Encore:16. Battery
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman