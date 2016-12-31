Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Sainted Sinners, nuova band per l'ex cantante degli Accept David Reece

Immagine SAINTED SINNERS è il nome del nuovo progetto dell'ex-cantante degli ACCEPT David Reece, a cui si sono aggiunti il chitarrista Frank Pané, il tastierista Ferdy Doernberg (AXEL RUDI PELL), e l'ex-bassista e l'ex-batterista dei PURPENDICULAR Malte Frederik Burkert e Berci Hirleman.

L'album di debutto omonimo della band sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 febbraio su etichetta El Puerto Records con la seguente tracklist:

01. Knight Of The Long Knives
02. Beauty In The Beast
03. Maybe She’s Got Balls
04. We’re All Sainted Sinners
05. Blue Lightning Man
06. The Love That I Have Found
07. Did You
08. In Need
09. Evangeline
10. Shine Diamond Girl
11. Truth Is A Lie





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 11 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
