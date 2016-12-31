SAINTED SINNERS
è il nome del nuovo progetto dell'ex-cantante degli ACCEPT David Reece
, a cui si sono aggiunti il chitarrista Frank Pané
, il tastierista Ferdy Doernberg
(AXEL RUDI PELL
), e l'ex-bassista e l'ex-batterista dei PURPENDICULAR Malte Frederik Burkert
e Berci Hirleman
.
L'album di debutto omonimo della band sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 febbraio su etichetta El Puerto Records
con la seguente tracklist:01. Knight Of The Long Knives
02. Beauty In The Beast
03. Maybe She’s Got Balls
04. We’re All Sainted Sinners
05. Blue Lightning Man
06. The Love That I Have Found
07. Did You
08. In Need
09. Evangeline
10. Shine Diamond Girl
11. Truth Is A Lie