Alestorm, la band è in studio

Gli ALESTORM sono impegnati negli Alpaca Ranch di Orlando, in Florida, per registrare con la supervisione del produttore Lasse Lammert il loro prossimo album.

Il disco si intitolerà "No Grave But The Sea" e segna il debutto in studio con la band del chitarrista Máté Bodor.
This is the point where we would usually tell you this album is going to be darker and heavier than our previous works, but that's probably not true. It is, however, full of epic songs about pirates, drinking, and pseudoscientific cryptogeography.

We'll have a bunch more updates for you over the coming weeks and months, including the album cover, track list, release dates, and more!



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 10 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
