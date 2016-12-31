Si chiamerà “Endure And Survive (Infinite Entanglement Part II)”
il nuovo album di Blaze Bayley
ed uscirà il prossimo 3 marzo pubblicato da Blaze Bayley Recording
. Il disco -il nono dell'ex Iron Maiden- sarà il seguito del precedente “Infinite Entanglement”.Bayley
il 30 marzo 2017 sarà in Italia alle Officine Sonore di Vercelli nel corso del suo tour mondiale.
Di seguito tracklist ed artwork della nuova release:01. Endure And Survive
02. Escape Velocity
03. Blood
04. Eating Lies
05. Destroyer
06. Dawn Of The Dead Son
07. Remember
08. Fight Back
09. The World Is Turning The Wrong Way
10. Together We Can Move The Sun