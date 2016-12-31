Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Wacken Open Air 2017, confermati i Volbeat  

I Volbeat parteciperanno al Wacken Open Air, sono stati gli stessi organizzatori del festival ad annunciarlo alla mezzanotte del’1 gennaio.
 Inoltre per i Volbeat sarà questa l’unica in Germania per tutto il 2017.

Immagine


 Di seguito l’elenco aggiornato delle band che parteciperanno al Wacken Open Air: 

Aborted
Ahab
Alice Cooper
Amon Amarth
Annihilator
Apocalyptica
Architects
ASP
Aura Noir
Avantasia
Batushka
Beyond The Black
British Lion
Brujeria
Candlemass
Clawfinger
Crowbar
Cypecore
Dawn Of Disease
Dog Eat Dog
Emil Bulls
Emperor
Europe
Evil Scarecrow
Fit For An Autopsy
Flotsam And Jetsam
Grand Magus
Grave Digger
Hämatom
Heaven Shall Burn
Heldmaschine
Hellomatic
High Fighter
Imperium Dekadenz
Insomnium
J.B.O.
Johnny Deathshadow
Kadavar
Kärbholz
Katatonia
Kissin’ Dynamite
Kreator
Kryptos
Lacuna Coil
Lords Of Black
Marilyn Manson
Max & Iggor Cavalera
Mayhem (setlist speciale)
Megadeth
Memoriam
Morbid Angel
Mortiis
Napalm Death
Nile
Orange Goblin
Paradise Lost
Possessed
Powerwolf
Primal Fear
Prong
Psychotic Waltz
Rage
Russkaja
Sacred Reich
Saltatio Mortis
Sanctuary
Serenity
Skull Fist
Snooze Button
Soilwork
Sonata Arctica
Status Quo
Steak NUmber Eight
Subway To Sally
Tankard
The Amity Affliction
The Boomtown Rats
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Hirsch Effekt
Thundermother
Trivium
Turbonegro
Twilight Force
Ugly Kid Joe
UK Subs
Uli Jon Roth
Volbeat
Walls Of Jericho
Warpath
Warrant
Witchery
Wolfbrigade

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 02 gennaio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Destruction
Spiritual Genocide
18.99 € / LP (Picture)
Copertina
Misfits
The devil's rain
14.99 € / CD
Copertina
Einstein, Albert
Mural
5.99 € / Poster (Verticale, 61 x 91,5 cm)
Copertina
Prodigy, The
The added fat EP
4.99 € / 7"-EP
Ultime notizie
31 dicembre 2016
02 gennaio 2017
02 gennaio 2017
02 gennaio 2017
02 gennaio 2017
02 gennaio 2017
02 gennaio 2017
02 gennaio 2017
02 gennaio 2017
02 gennaio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading