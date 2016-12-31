I Volbeat
parteciperanno al Wacken Open Air
, sono stati gli stessi organizzatori del festival ad annunciarlo alla mezzanotte del’1 gennaio.
Inoltre per i Volbeat
sarà questa l’unica in Germania per tutto il 2017.
Di seguito l’elenco aggiornato delle band che parteciperanno al Wacken Open Air
:
Aborted
Ahab
Alice Cooper
Amon Amarth
Annihilator
Apocalyptica
Architects
ASP
Aura Noir
Avantasia
Batushka
Beyond The Black
British Lion
Brujeria
Candlemass
Clawfinger
Crowbar
Cypecore
Dawn Of Disease
Dog Eat Dog
Emil Bulls
Emperor
Europe
Evil Scarecrow
Fit For An Autopsy
Flotsam And Jetsam
Grand Magus
Grave Digger
Hämatom
Heaven Shall Burn
Heldmaschine
Hellomatic
High Fighter
Imperium Dekadenz
Insomnium
J.B.O.
Johnny Deathshadow
Kadavar
Kärbholz
Katatonia
Kissin’ Dynamite
Kreator
Kryptos
Lacuna Coil
Lords Of Black
Marilyn Manson
Max & Iggor Cavalera
Mayhem (setlist speciale)
Megadeth
Memoriam
Morbid Angel
Mortiis
Napalm Death
Nile
Orange Goblin
Paradise Lost
Possessed
Powerwolf
Primal Fear
Prong
Psychotic Waltz
Rage
Russkaja
Sacred Reich
Saltatio Mortis
Sanctuary
Serenity
Skull Fist
Snooze Button
Soilwork
Sonata Arctica
Status Quo
Steak NUmber Eight
Subway To Sally
Tankard
The Amity Affliction
The Boomtown Rats
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Hirsch Effekt
Thundermother
Trivium
Turbonegro
Twilight Force
Ugly Kid Joe
UK Subs
Uli Jon RothVolbeat
Walls Of Jericho
Warpath
Warrant
Witchery
Wolfbrigade