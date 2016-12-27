Qui sotto potete vedere un video professionale della performance tenuta dai Children Of Bodom
il 18 dicembre scorso a New York. Ecco la setlist:01. Needled 24/7
02. Follow The Reaper
03. Living Dead Beat
04. Trashed, Lost & Strungout
05. Morrigan
06. In Your Face
07. My Bodom (I Am the Only One)
08. Everytime I Die
09. Silent Night, Bodom Night
10. I Worship Chaos
11. Angels Don’t Kill
12. Lake Bodom
13. Children Of Decadence
14. Hate Me!
15. Downfall
La band suonerà in Italia il 22 Marzo 2017
al Live Music Club
di Trezzo Sull’Adda per un’unica data in cui verrà celebrato il ventennale dell’album “Something Wild“
. Biglietti disponibili su www.ticketone.it
.