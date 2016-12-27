Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Children Of Bodom, il video dello show di New York

Immagine

Qui sotto potete vedere un video professionale della performance tenuta dai Children Of Bodom il 18 dicembre scorso a New York. Ecco la setlist:

01. Needled 24/7
02. Follow The Reaper
03. Living Dead Beat
04. Trashed, Lost & Strungout
05. Morrigan
06. In Your Face
07. My Bodom (I Am the Only One)
08. Everytime I Die
09. Silent Night, Bodom Night
10. I Worship Chaos
11. Angels Don’t Kill
12. Lake Bodom
13. Children Of Decadence
14. Hate Me!
15. Downfall


La band suonerà in Italia il 22 Marzo 2017 al Live Music Club di Trezzo Sull’Adda per un’unica data in cui verrà celebrato il ventennale dell’album “Something Wild“. Biglietti disponibili su www.ticketone.it.

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 28 dicembre 2016
