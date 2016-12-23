Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Status Quo, morto Rick Parfitt

Bruttissima notizia alla vigilia di questo Natale 2016. E' di poco fa la notizia che lo storico chitarrista degli Status Quo, Rick Parfitt, è morto oggi all'eta di 68 anni, come ha annunciato la famiglia sul sito web del gruppo, a seguito di una grave infezione per una ferita alla spalla .
Ecco la dichiarazione:

"We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today.

He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.

This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.

He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.

Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry.

No further comment will be made at this time and Rick's family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. "


Le piu' sentite condoglianze alla famiglia e ai compagni della band da parte di tutto lo staff di Metal.it.






Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 24 dicembre 2016
Fonte: Status Quo web site

Notizia segnalata da
Marco "Metalfreak" Pezza
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Metallica
Quebec Magnetic
19.99 € / 2-DVD (Digipak)
Copertina
Selig
Magma
19.99 € / CD & DVD (Edizione Limitata Deluxe)
Copertina
Heideroosjes, De
23 Years
21.99 € / Copertina rigida (Copertina Rigida)
Ultime notizie
24 dicembre 2016
24 dicembre 2016
24 dicembre 2016
24 dicembre 2016
23 dicembre 2016
23 dicembre 2016
23 dicembre 2016
23 dicembre 2016
23 dicembre 2016
23 dicembre 2016
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2016 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading