Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Nine Inch Nails, ascolta la nuova "Burning Bright (Field On Fire)"

Immagine Il mastermind dei NINE INCH NAILS Trent Reznor lo aveva promesso, ed ecco che la sua band ha pubblicato in formato digitale un nuovo EP dal titolo "Not The Actual Events".

Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare il brano conclusivo dell'opera, intitolato "Burning Bright (Field On Fire)".
It's an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make. It's an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.
Ecco la tracklist del disco:

01. BranchesBones
02. Dear World,
03. She's Gone Away
04. The Idea Of You
05. Burning Bright (Field On Fire)





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 22 dicembre 2016
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Bush
Live!
16.99 € / Disco Blu-Ray
Copertina
Flower Style Colibri
39.99 € / Felpa jogging donna (grigio, 80% cotone, 20% poliestere)
Copertina
Sick Of It All
Death to tyrants
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Ultime notizie
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
22 dicembre 2016
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2016 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading