Il mastermind dei NINE INCH NAILS Trent Reznor
lo aveva promesso, ed ecco che la sua band ha pubblicato in formato digitale un nuovo EP dal titolo "Not The Actual Events
".
Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare il brano conclusivo dell'opera, intitolato "Burning Bright (Field On Fire)
".
It's an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make. It's an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.
Ecco la tracklist del disco:01. BranchesBones
02. Dear World,
03. She's Gone Away
04. The Idea Of You
05. Burning Bright (Field On Fire)