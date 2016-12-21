Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Witherfall, i dettagli dell'album di debutto "Nocturnes And Requiems"

Immagine I WITHERFALL sono una band nata nel 2013 dall'unione dei seguenti musicisti: il chitarrista Jake Dreyer (ICED EARTH, KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, WHITE WIZZARD), il cantante Joseph Michael (WHITE WIZZARD), il batterista Adam Sagan (CIRCLE II CIRCLE, INTO ETERNITY) e il bassista Anthony Crawford.

Il gruppo ha registrato il proprio album di debutto "Nocturnes And Requiems" con Ralph Patlan alla fine del 2014 ed è stato mixato e masterizzato da Chris "Zeuss" Harris presso i Planet Z.

L'opera sarà quindi pubblicata il prossimo 10 febbraio 2017 e sarà dedicata alla memoria di Adam Sagan, scomparso lo scorso 7 dicembre 2016 durante gli ultimi processi di produzione del disco.
This, as we know, is the last piece of work that Adam contributed and played on.
Adam's talent, passion and personality is woven throughout every part of this record as he was easily one third of the creative force.
'Nocturnes and Requiems' was a name that Adam eerily came up with one evening when we were figuring out album titles, [and it] would not have sounded the way it does now without his immense contribution on and off the drums.
Adam, we love you, and it's a tragedy that you were not able to see this release. You will always and forever be a member of WITHERFALL. Rest in peace, man.
L'album è anticipato dal singolo "End Of Time", disponibile in formato lyric video nel player di seguito, e avrà l'artwork curato da Kristian Wåhlin.

Ecco infine la tracklist:

01. Portrait
02. What We Are Dying For
03. Act II
04. Sacrifice
05. The Great Awakening
06. End Of Time
07. Finale
08. Nobody Sleeps Here Anymore





Immagine

Avatar Inserito il 22 dicembre 2016 alle 12:58

Questi potrebbero essere MOLTO interessanti

21 dicembre 2016
