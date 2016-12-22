Per festeggiare degnamente i 35 anni di attività nel corso del 2017, l'etichetta Metal Blade Records
sarà introdotta nella "The Hall of Heavy Metal History
" in una cerimonia ricca di stelle della musica che si terrà il prossimo 18 gennaio 2017 presso l'Anaheim Expo Center
di Anaheim, in California.
La cerimonia sarà presentata da Eddie Trunk
e vedrà la partecipazione tra gli altri di DIO DISCIPLES
(Craig Goldy
, Simon Wright
, Scott Warren
, Bjorn Englen
, Tim 'Ripper' Owens
e Joe Retta
) e Ross "The Boss"
e la sua band.
Tutti i proventi dell'evento saranno devoluti alla fondazione "Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund
".
Ecco l'elenco dei premiati per il 2017:Ronnie James Dio
Metal Blade Records
Scorpions
Rainbow Bar and Grill
Lemmy Kilmister
Ross "The Boss" Friedman
Rudy Sarzo
Frankie Banali
Quiet Riot
Vinny Appice
Don Airey
Andy Zildjian
Randy Rhoads
Brian Slagel ha scritto precedentemente:
We are totally honored to be inducted into such a great organization. I am awestruck at the names that stand beside us, and so thankful for everyone who has helped us along the way. Huge thanks to all at the 'Hall of Heavy Metal History' for this great honor.