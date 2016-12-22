Brian Slagel ha scritto precedentemente:



We are totally honored to be inducted into such a great organization. I am awestruck at the names that stand beside us, and so thankful for everyone who has helped us along the way. Huge thanks to all at the 'Hall of Heavy Metal History' for this great honor.

Per festeggiare degnamente i 35 anni di attività nel corso del 2017, l'etichettasarà introdotta nella "" in una cerimonia ricca di stelle della musica che si terrà il prossimo 18 gennaio 2017 presso l'di Anaheim, in California.La cerimonia sarà presentata dae vedrà la partecipazione tra gli altri di) ee la sua band.Tutti i proventi dell'evento saranno devoluti alla fondazione "".Ecco l'elenco dei premiati per il 2017: