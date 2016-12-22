Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Havok, il nuovo album "Conformicide" a marzo 2017 e una data in Italia

Immagine Gli HAVOK hanno da poco siglato un nuovo contratto discografico con l'etichetta Century Media Records, che ne pubblicherà il nuovo album "Conformicide" il prossimo 10 marzo 2017.
Conformicide is our most dynamic, heavy, thoughtful, musical, and sonically-crushing album so far. All four members feel that this is the best Havok album to date. There are a lot of “truth bombs” being dropped on this record and the music absolutely rips!
Successivamente alla pubblicazione del disco, la band intraprenderà un nuovo tour europeo che farà tappa in Italia il 21 aprile 2017 presso il Circolo Colony di Brescia. La band sarà accompagnata da WARBRINGER, GOROD ed EXMORTUS.


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 22 dicembre 2016
Matteo 'Teone' Comi
