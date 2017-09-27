Ecco le date del prossimo tour europeo dei VOIVOD
, che inizierà con quattro tappe in Italia. La band canadese sarà supportata dagli EARTH SHIP
.27.09.2017 Bologna (Italy) – Locomotiv Club
28.09.2017 Roma (Italy) – Traffic Club (Italy)
29.09.2017 Giavera del Montello (Italy) – Benicio Live Gigs
30.09.2017 Mezzago (Italy) – Bloom
02.10.2017 Pula (Croatia) – Club Uljanik
03.10.2017 Zagreb (Croatia) – Industrial Bar
04.10.2017 Budapest (Hungary) – Dürer Kert
05.10.2017 Belgrade (Serbia) – Dom Omladine
06.10.2017 Brasov (Romania) – Club Rockstadt
07.10.2017 Cluj-Napoca (Romania) – Flying Circus
08.10.2017 Kosice (Slovakia) – Collosseum
09.10.2017 Ostrava (Czech Republic) – Barrak Music Club
10.10.2017 Wroclaw (Poland) – Stara Piwnica
11.10.2017 Lodz (Poland) – Dom
13.10.2017 Göteborg (Sweden) – Truckstop Alaska
14.10.2017 Stockholm (Sweden) – Kraken + The Lurking Fear
15.10.2017 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Stengade
17.10.2017 Deventer (The Netherlands) – Burgerweeshuis
20.10.2017 Aarburg (Switzerland) – Musigburg
21.10.2017 Landshut (Germany) – Alte Kaserne