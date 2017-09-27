Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

(27 settembre 2017)Voivod + Earth Ship

Foto Ecco le date del prossimo tour europeo dei VOIVOD, che inizierà con quattro tappe in Italia. La band canadese sarà supportata dagli EARTH SHIP.

27.09.2017 Bologna (Italy) – Locomotiv Club
28.09.2017 Roma (Italy) – Traffic Club (Italy)
29.09.2017 Giavera del Montello (Italy) – Benicio Live Gigs
30.09.2017 Mezzago (Italy) – Bloom
02.10.2017 Pula (Croatia) – Club Uljanik
03.10.2017 Zagreb (Croatia) – Industrial Bar
04.10.2017 Budapest (Hungary) – Dürer Kert
05.10.2017 Belgrade (Serbia) – Dom Omladine
06.10.2017 Brasov (Romania) – Club Rockstadt
07.10.2017 Cluj-Napoca (Romania) – Flying Circus
08.10.2017 Kosice (Slovakia) – Collosseum
09.10.2017 Ostrava (Czech Republic) – Barrak Music Club
10.10.2017 Wroclaw (Poland) – Stara Piwnica
11.10.2017 Lodz (Poland) – Dom
13.10.2017 Göteborg (Sweden) – Truckstop Alaska
14.10.2017 Stockholm (Sweden) – Kraken + The Lurking Fear
15.10.2017 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Stengade
17.10.2017 Deventer (The Netherlands) – Burgerweeshuis
20.10.2017 Aarburg (Switzerland) – Musigburg
21.10.2017 Landshut (Germany) – Alte Kaserne


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questo concerto! Vuoi essere il primo?

Area: Extreme Area
Provincia: BO
Costo: TBA

In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Care Bears
Love
19.99 € / Maglia lunga donna (beige, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Copertina
Rolling Stones, The
Grrr!
24.99 € / Disco Blu-Ray
Copertina
Slash
2011/2012
37.99 € / 2 DVD & 2 CD & Album fotografico
Prossimi concerti
ISOLA ROCK 2017
venerdì 18 agosto 2017, VR, ingresso gratuito
Rock Metal Fest
venerdì 18 agosto 2017, TA, Ingresso gratuito
Rock Metal Fest
venerdì 18 agosto 2017, TA, Ingresso gratutito
ISOLA ROCK 2017
sabato 19 agosto 2017, VR, ingresso gratuito
At The Drive In
martedì 22 agosto 2017, MI, €32,00+d.p., €37,00 in cassa
Nervosa + Ira + Mechanical God Creation + Reapter + Rise of Tyrants
giovedì 24 agosto 2017, MI, TBA
Festa Bikers XX Anniversario
giovedì 24 agosto 2017, BG, Ingresso gratuito
Ultimi live report
Foto Amon Amarth + Arch Enemy - 7...

Il Friuli si tinge di metal per la prima giornata dedicata al celebre festival...
Foto Tyr, Malpaga Folk & Metal...

“Se il mondo fosse nelle mani dei metallari le cose andrebbero senz’altro...
Foto Blind Guardian + Ensiferum +...

Ottimo inizio per un festival che può è deve crescere molto! Si...
Foto Suicidal Tendencies + Buffalo...

Sarò sfortunato io ma gli ultimi concerti svoltisi nella capitale a cui...
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading