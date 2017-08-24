Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

(24 agosto 2017)Nervosa + Ira + Mechanical God Creation + Reapter + Rise of Tyrants

Foto Crown Metal Booking Agency e The One Live Club Presentano:

GIOVEDI 24 AGOSTO
NERVOSA + GUESTS
WORLD IN AGONY TOUR 2017 - EUROPE


Tornano in Italia da headliner per un unica e imperdibile data il trio brasiliano thrash metal NERVOSA. La band recentemente è stata in Italia come supporto per i DESTRUCTION. La band si esibirà al The One Live Club di Cassano d'Adda (MILANO) per uno show esplosivo! Saranno presenti 4 band d’apertura:

Ira
Mechanical God Creation
Reapter
Rise of Tyrants

Orari: TBA
POSTO UNICO Intero: € 15,00


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questo concerto! Vuoi essere il primo?

Area: Classic Area
Provincia: MI
Costo: TBA

In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Hocico
El ultimo minuto
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Copertina
This Aint Life
The worst second
16.99 € / LP & CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Eisregen
Krebskollektion
20.99 € / LP
Prossimi concerti
Venom Inc
sabato 29 luglio 2017, SS
Porto Live Metal Fest (Arcturus)
sabato 29 luglio 2017, GE, TBA
Crazy Town
sabato 29 luglio 2017, CT
Metal Park Live
sabato 29 luglio 2017, RE
BMF 3 - III Basilicata Metal Fest
sabato 29 luglio 2017, MT, 20
Crazy Town
domenica 30 luglio 2017, TV, Ingresso gratuito
South's Cheyenne Rock and Metal Festival - prima serata
venerdì 04 agosto 2017, Euro 5,00
Ultimi live report
Foto Blind Guardian + Ensiferum +...

Ottimo inizio per un festival che può è deve crescere molto! Si...
Foto Suicidal Tendencies + Buffalo...

Sarò sfortunato io ma gli ultimi concerti svoltisi nella capitale a cui...
Foto Savior from Anger @ Irish...

Una serata tutta targata Pure Steel records , la nota label tedesca che...
Foto Ulver - 3 giugno 2017...

Non sono più così recenti i tempi in cui si indossavano camicia e...
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading