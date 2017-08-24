Crown Metal Booking Agency
e The One Live Club
Presentano:
GIOVEDI 24 AGOSTO
NERVOSA + GUESTS
WORLD IN AGONY TOUR 2017 - EUROPE
Tornano in Italia da headliner per un unica e imperdibile data il trio brasiliano thrash metal NERVOSA
. La band recentemente è stata in Italia come supporto per i DESTRUCTION
. La band si esibirà al The One Live Club
di Cassano d'Adda (MILANO) per uno show esplosivo! Saranno presenti 4 band d’apertura:Ira
Mechanical God Creation
Reapter
Rise of Tyrants
Orari: TBA
POSTO UNICO Intero: € 15,00