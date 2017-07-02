Versus Music Project
e Krampus MGMT
sono orgogliosi di annunciare l'aggiunta alla line up del Dissonance Festival 2017
di The HAARP Machine
, Here Comes The Kraken
, Novelists
ed Exist Immortal
. E' inoltre stato annunciato che nella giornata del 2 Luglio, si terrà in una location separata e a poca distanza dall'area del festival un matinee che avrà come ospiti gli americani Full Of Hell
e altre band italiane. Di seguito il programma aggiornato del festival:JULY 1ST:The|HAARP|Machine (UK - Sumerian Records) Exclusive EU show
Here Comes The Kraken (MEX - 666mx)
Novelists (FRA - Arising Empire)
The Royal (NED - Long Branch Records)
+many more TBA
+PPMP - Pop Punk Mosh Party aftershowJULY 2ND:Northlane (AUS - UNFD Records)
Oceans Ate Alaska (UK - Fearless Records)
Napoleon (UK - Basick Records)
Exist Immortal (UK - Primordial Records)
+many more TBA
+A Dissonant Mainee w/ Full Of Hell and more TBAEvento Facebook
Biglietti disponibili su: http://dissonancefestival.bigcartel.com/
TICKET DAY 1: 15€ presale / 18€ at doors
TICKET DAY 2: 25€ presale / 28€ at doors
2 DAYS TICKET: 40€ presale / 45€ at doors