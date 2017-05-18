Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

(18 maggio 2017)Napalm Death + Brujeria +Power Trip

NAPALM DEATH, BRUJERIA e POWER TRIP uniranno le loro forse per un prossimo tour europeo denominato "Campaign For Musical Destruction" e previsto per la prossima primavera.

Mark "Barney" Greenway ha scritto precedentemente:

It's been absurdly long since we did anything resembling a proper European tour. To make up for it, it's nice then that we can bring along a box of crazies like BRUJERIA — certainly not run-of-the-mill. And POWER TRIP are like the good bits of that crossover thing from back in the day. And for our part we'll be digging out a few sweet treats from the annals of NAPALM DEATH. We are officially as excited as small children.


Ecco le date confermate:

Apr. 25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
Apr. 26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
Apr. 27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM
Apr. 28 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
Apr. 29 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
Apr. 30 - Haarlem, The Netherlands - Patronaat
May 01 - Köln, Germany - Underground
May 02 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
May 04 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Klub
May 05 - Brno, Czech Republic - Klub Fléda
May 06 - Kassel, Germany - K19
May 07 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
May 09 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
May 10 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
May 11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
May 12 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom
May 13 - Paris, France - Le Glazart
May 14 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Zappa
May 16 - Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France - Espace André Malraux
May 17 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine
May 18 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
May 19 - Karlsruhe, Germany - NCO Club
May 20 - München, Germany - Backstage
May 21 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Effenaar


