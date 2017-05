Il testo di "Johnny’s Band":

Johnny Jones woke up one day from dreaming

Told Bill the bass and soon they had a plan

He passed it on to Pete and Crazy Benny

Ah, suddenly they had a band



Hey Johnny's Band

He sure knew how to work up a crowd

The sound that they made put the rest in the shade

And the word soon got around



They played every dance hall in the city

Wrote themselves a cool forty-five

With a bullet it shot to the top of the pops

Oh man it was good to be alive



Hail Johnny's Band

Hear them on the radio

Smash after smash now they're rolling in the cash

Whatever they touch turns to gold



Benny went down with the hard stuff

And Pete joined a cult in LA

Johnny and Bill started going downhill

And the crowds began melting away



But hey, it's Johnny's Band

Playing Saturday nights at The Crown

The beards may be long and the money's long gone

It's a wonder that they're still around



But hey, it's Johnny's Band

Playing all those wonderful songs

Making the rounds with that old fashioned sound

And here we are singing along”